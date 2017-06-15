Houghton Lake Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Teen

A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.

A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.

Seven people have been confirmed dead after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.

Seven people have been confirmed dead after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.

Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.

Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.

Minus that severe part, the weather outside is finally feeling summer-like, bringing people out onto the water For today's Adventures in Northern Michigan, Mark Goethel takes us kayaking down the Keystone Rapids.

Minus that severe part, the weather outside is finally feeling summer-like, bringing people out onto the water For today's Adventures in Northern Michigan, Mark Goethel takes us kayaking down the Keystone Rapids.

Minus that severe part, the weather outside is finally feeling summer-like, bringing people out onto the water For today's Adventures in Northern Michigan, Mark Goethel takes us kayaking down the Keystone Rapids.

Minus that severe part, the weather outside is finally feeling summer-like, bringing people out onto the water For today's Adventures in Northern Michigan, Mark Goethel takes us kayaking down the Keystone Rapids.

* Chance for Showers/Storms * Quieter Friday * Much Cooler Early Next Week ---------------------------- Today: The U.P. appears to hold onto the clouds for a good portion of the day but skies will be mostly dry with highs in the 70s. The Lower Peninsula clears out for most with at least partly sunny skies. There is the chance of a shower or storm today. Winds turn to the South/Southwest with speeds of 5-13 mph. Highs here warm into the low to mid 80s. To...