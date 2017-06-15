Houghton Lake Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Teen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Houghton Lake Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Abusing Teen

A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.

Andrew Patnode pleaded guilty to first and fourth degree sex crimes that happened back in May involving a girl that he knew.

The judge sentenced him to two concurrent terms, one 15 to 45 years in prison, and the other 16 to 24 months in prison.

Two other charges of first and fourth degree sex crimes were dropped in last month's plea.