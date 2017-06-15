Charges Against Former Richfield Township Officer Dropped - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Charges Against Former Richfield Township Officer Dropped

A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.

State troopers say it all started when former Lieutenant Cindy Finkbeiner was charged with false pretenses in April.

Court documents show a judge in Roscommon County could not find probable cause and dismissed the case.

It's not clear if she can be charged again or not.

She resigned from the department following the allegations.