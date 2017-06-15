Traverse City Man Who Drowned Identified - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Man Who Drowned Identified

We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.

State police say North Cummins drowned when a canoe he was in flipped over on West Grand Traverse Bay.

Another man was in the canoe with Cummins.

A witness was able to help him to shore safely.