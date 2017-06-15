Recall: Fiat Chrysler Recalls 297,000 Minivans Over Air Bag Malfunction

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflated unexpectedly.

The recall cover Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 to 2012.

The company says so far 13 people have suffered minor injuries from the issue.

Fiat Chrysler says the air bag wiring can chafe against the steering wheel trim causing a short circuit.

Drivers may see an air bag warning light, the wipers may turn on unexpectedly or the speed control may not work.

Dealers will inspect wiring and replace it if needed, they'll also install a protective covering.

Owners will be notified by mail starting June 28.

