Breaking: Seven Dead After Explosion Rocks Kindergarten In East China

Seven people have been confirmed dead and nearly 60 more injured after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.

Details are very limited, but police say the explosion happened early Thursday morning.

Photos apparently from the scene posted on social media show children and adults on the ground.

