At Least 17 Dead After Fire Rips Through London High-Rise Apartment

At least 17 people are dead and nearly 80 more hurt after an early-morning fire ripped through a London high-rise housing dozens of families.

The fire erupted late Tuesday night inside a 24-story apartment tower in west London.

Witnesses say they could see people trapped inside using lights on their cellphones and waving clothing to get firefighters' attention.

Others tossed children out of windows to save them from the smoke and flames.

The death toll has continued to rise since Wednesday morning, with 17 people now confirmed dead.

Firefighters are now going floor-by-floor searching for survivors, though they don’t expect to find anyone alive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but some residents are blaming sloppy repairs.