Wexford-Missaukee CTC Students Aim To Finish 1955 Chevy Panel Truck

A generous donation has led to a unique project for some Northern Michigan students.

A 1955 Chevy panel truck was donated to the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center last year.

Throughout the school year, students have been working on the truck, which didn't even run when they received it.

The project gives the students a lot of hands on experience and motivates them to finish their day to day class work.

“It all relates to one another. You may learn some math in the classroom, and then you go out and measure the engine, measure the crankshaft, and the camshaft, so you can relate that to the hands on portion of it,” says Automotive instructor, Bernie Blain. “Now we're looking at finishing the body on it and the interior, and both are going to cost some money, so we're looking to get donations for that. We're applying for some grants. Our goal is to raise enough money that we can get a body shop involved and our students involved too to finish the body and the interior of it.”

If you're interested in donating to the project contact them at (231) 876-2200.