Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay Begins E. Coli Testing

E. coli testing is now underway for 17 beaches in three Northern Michigan counties.

The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay is making efforts to make sure that the water is safe to swim in for the community this summer.

On Wednesday they started their first testing for E. coli at 17 beaches in the Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Benzie county areas.

Testing will be weekly and results will be posted Thursday afternoons, every week for the next 13 weeks.

“After we do a test, if it turns out high, the next day we will go out and re-test that beach,” explains The Watershed Center Program Director, Sarah U'Ren. “Nine times out of ten the beaches are fine the next day, so we have great water quality up here. That's one thing that I can't stress enough. Our beaches are great. We rarely have problems. People come up to this area particularly for our lovely beaches that we have and we want to make sure that the people that live here, the people that come here to play, that they know when it's safe to go swimming. We want to make sure we protect public health.”

The Watershed Center works with the Grand Traverse and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Departments to issue alerts when necessary.

