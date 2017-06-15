Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay Begins E. Coli Testing

At least 17 people are dead and nearly 80 more hurt after an early-morning fire ripped through a London high-rise housing dozens of families.
A generous donation has led to a unique project for some Northern Michigan students.
E. coli testing is now underway for 17 beaches in three Northern Michigan counties.
Wednesday at The Little Fleet, the inaugural event for the Traverse City’s Author’s group, “A Celebration of Story”.
We're following developing news of a shooting in San Francisco.
An apartment complex expansion and a new complex were discussed at the Garfield Township Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
A first for the annual Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show, they kicked things off with an early week day preview. On Wednesday, thousands came out for sky diving demonstrations by the Canadian Skyhawks. Gaylord Regional Airport is expecting big crowds to attend the show this weekend.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
This week in Grant Me Hope, we meet Abbi. She's a teen who loves music, writing and helping others.
Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
