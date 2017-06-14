Wings Over Northern Michigan Kicks Off, Gaylord Businesses Expect to Have Big Weekend

A first for the annual Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show, they kicked things off with an early week day preview.

On Wednesday, thousands came out for sky diving demonstrations by the Canadian Skyhawks. Gaylord Regional Airport is expecting big crowds to attend the show this weekend.

“It's going to be a really great, week for aviation, and for air shows, and it's all here in Gaylord,” says Airport Director Matt Barresi

When the planes come, so does the crowd. The annual Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show brings people from all over, to the Gaylord area.

“We like to think it's a destination event so a lot of people will be coming for both days, It will be a great weekend, for virtually everybody,” said Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau Executive Director Paul Beachnau.

In its 8th year, the show anticipates seeing a record number of spectators.

“We're looking to get over 17,000 people for the day hopefully we'll have close to 25,000-30,000 on the weekend,” said Barresi.

With the influx of people, local businesses have reason to be excited.

“Restaurants and gas, with Michigan's economy doing so well, I think people are going to be spending more money,” added Beachnau

Kicking off what should be a successful summer season.

“It will be a really banner weekend for us. For every business facet in the Gaylord area,” explained Beachnau

The show is good for businesses, but even better for the community as a whole.

“The community is fantastic about this, local government, emergency management, businesses have just really made this, we're glad to be here. Overall that's it, an exciting time,” says Barresi

Air show gates open Saturday at 10 am, with opening ceremonies at noon.