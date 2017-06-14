Manistee Man Arrested For Having Meth Lab

SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.

Peter Wittlieff was arraigned on two counts of having a meth lab, and one count of possession of meth, which are felonies.

The investigation started back in September when Manistee police responded to a medical emergency.

They say that's when they saw items used to make meth.

SSCENT then got a warrant to search the home, where they recovered meth-making materials.