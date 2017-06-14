Big Rapids AMVETS Host Flag Day Ceremony

Local veterans observed Flag Day Wednesday by properly disposing of flags that can no longer be flown.

The AMVETS post in Big Rapids held a flag retirement ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

They collect old, discolored and tattered flags throughout the year and make sure they are respectfully taken care of.

Veterans say they take great pride in making sure the flag they, and so many others fought for is show proper care.

“It's one day that everybody thinks about the flag and they need to remember where their roots are and all the men that have paid their lives and or have been wounded. I carried one in my ruck sack in Vietnam and I wanted to make sure the flags are always properly handled and carried for,” said William Semar, American Legion Post Commander.

The AMVETS post has locations to drop off old flags set up throughout Big Rapids.