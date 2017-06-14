Two Men Accused of Using Fake Checks, IDs at Big Rapids Stores

Police say two men used fake checks and fake IDs to buy goods from several Family Farm & Home stores.

Big Rapids police say it happened in April when Demetrius Wells and Tige Fennessee tried the scam at the location in Big Rapids.

They then went to different locations along U.S. 131.

Wells was arrested that day.

Just this past Monday, the Reed City Family Farm & Home tipped off police that Fennessee was at the store and he was arrested as well.