Flint Residents Deliver "You Owe Me" Notes to State Officials

Police say two men used fake checks and fake IDs to buy goods from several Family Farm & Home stores.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
We're following developing news of a shooting in San Francisco.
Michigan's latest unemployment rate is out, and it dropped again.
Dozens of people from Flint had a message for state officials Tuesday night. They hand delivered "you owe me" notes.
Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.
The Federal Reserve just announced a new interest rate hike.
A Northern Michigan church is hosting a giveaway event for families in need Wednesday night.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
