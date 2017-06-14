Flint Residents Deliver "You Owe Me" Notes to State Officials

Dozens of people from Flint had a message for state officials Tuesday night.

They hand delivered "you owe me" notes.

They left more than 1,000 notes for Michigan's governor and attorney general.

The letters were stuffed into empty water bottles.

The residents say they are thirsty for safe drinking water, and demand their public officials do something about it.

Demonstrators demanded answers at the door, but representatives from the governor's and attorney general's offices told them to drop off their delivery and then asked them to leave.