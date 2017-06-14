Three Killed in Shooting at San Francisco UPS Facility - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Three Killed in Shooting at San Francisco UPS Facility

Posted: Updated:

It happened during a morning meeting.

A UPS driver opened fire in San Francisco, killing three people before killing himself.

Two others were shot, but survived.

UPS confirmed it was an employee who pulled the trigger, but police haven't released the name of the gunman or victims.

Police are now trying to figure out a motive but say it is not terrorism related.