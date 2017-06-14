Federal Reserve Announces New Interest Rate Hike - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Federal Reserve Announces New Interest Rate Hike

Posted: Updated:

The Federal Reserve just announced a new interest rate hike.

Fed officials voted 8-1 to raise short-term rates by a quarter point.

Rate hikes are typically a sign that the U.S. economy is healthy.

The rate influences the availability and flow of money in the U.S. economy, and sets what banks can charge each other for overnight loans. 