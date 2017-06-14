Healthy Living: Helping With Hearing - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Helping With Hearing

Posted: Updated:

Two out of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born hard of hearing or totally deaf.

For some, cochlear implants help bridge the communication gap between themselves and the hearing world. 

In Healthy Living, Michelle Dunaway brings us the high-tech system to understand more about language skills and these young learners.

Professor Houston says he hopes the research will soon be extended to children with ADHD and autism.