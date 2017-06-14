MTM On The Road: Vanderbilt's Song of the Morning Yoga Retreat Center

An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.

A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.

Motorcyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Truck in Manton

Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.

A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.