MTM On The Road: Vanderbilt's Song of the Morning Yoga Retreat C - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Vanderbilt's Song of the Morning Yoga Retreat Center

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Grimmer, Reporter
Connect

Namaste Northern Michigan! Wednesday is International Day of Yoga and yoga centers across the world are getting ready for the annual holiday. Vanderbilt yoga retreat center, Song of the Morning, is no exception. The 800 acre yoga retreat center is one that focuses on immersing oneself in simplicity and serenity to live a balanced life. Those who work and stay at the center practice hatha yoga, meditate, and live on a refreshing vegetarian diet. Today Our On The Road team takes us to the serene center where they learn more about living a yoga lifestyle, the retreat center’s Yoga Fest, and their International Day of Yoga open house this Wednesday.