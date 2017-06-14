Spiced Marinated Beets - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Spiced Marinated Beets

- 2 lb Beets roasted, peeled and quartered

- 1/3 C Olive Oil

- 2 tsp coriander and fennel seeds

- 2 Bay leaves

- ¼ C Red wine vinegar

- ½ tsp sugar

- Salt to taste

Directions:

Heat oil.  Toast seeds and bay leaves.  Pour over beets, add vinegar and sugar.  Mix to combine.  Season with salt.  Chill.  Can be prepared up to 5 days ahead.