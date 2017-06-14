Pregnant Cow On The Loose In Wexford County

A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.

The cow was last spotted around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on E. 22 Road.

The cow is pregnant and is expected to drop July 4.

The owner is out with others looking for the pregnant cow.

The owner is concerned that the cow may wander into the road and cause an accident.

If spotted, please call (231) 884-2748.