Motorcyclist Crashes After Leading Deputies On Chase

A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.

Speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say the chase started on M-72 near Harry's Road in Leelanau County when they caught the motorcycle going 83 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

The motorcyclist then crossed into Grand Traverse County.

The driver lost control at Chum's corner and broke his leg.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Deputies say he has a criminal history that includes convictions for OWI, breaking and entering, trafficking drugs and other crimes.