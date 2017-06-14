Midland County Man Dies After Accident Involving Forklift - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Midland County Man Dies After Accident Involving Forklift

Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.

Deputies say Thomas Emery was alone working on the machinery near his property in Porter Township.

They say he was operating the forklift from outside the cab area when he accidentally pulled a lever, engaging the hydraulics.

Emery was caught between the hydraulic boom and the cab of the bob cat.

He died at the scene.