Midland County Man Dies After Accident Involving Forklift

A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
This week in Grant Me Hope, we meet Abbi. She's a teen who loves music, writing and helping others.
Police say multiple people have been shot, including a congressman, during a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.
Do you fly a flag at your home? What makes you proud to be an American? Today is Flag Day in the United States, and we want to see photos the flags flying at your home!
There’s a new popsicle company in Northern Michigan and they’re calling themselves Peninsula Pops. The artisan start-up company is located in Benzie County and prides itself making delicious popsicles that are all-natural and additive free.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
A Northern Michigan nonprofit is kicking off their annual summer fundraiser Benzie Area Christian Neighbors hopes to raise a total of $100,000 through their summer match program.
At least six people have been confirmed dead Wednesday morning after a massive fire engulfed a west London high rise.
A manhunt is underway Wednesday morning for two prison escapees accused of killing two guards in central Georgia.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
We've been sending up the 9&10 drone fleet for months now, bringing you some amazing, never before seen views of northern Michigan. Photojournalist Derrick Larr is helping bring in some summer sights. He takes you on a walk out on the pier in Manistee.
A West Michigan boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a pellet gun.
