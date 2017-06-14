Feedback at 5:00: Flag Day

Do you fly a flag at your home? What makes you proud to be an American?

Today is Flag Day in the United States, and we want to see photos the flags flying at your home!

It commemorates the formal adoption of the stars and stripes as the American flag on June 14, 1777.

Flag Day was first celebrated in 1916 after President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation deeming June 14 as the day.

At the time, Wilson urged Americans to use flag to "re-dedicate" themselves to the country.

Americans are encouraged to mark Flag Day by flying the stars and stripes themselves.