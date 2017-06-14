Congressman in Critical Condition Following Shooting at Virginia Baseball Field

Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, is in critical condition.

The shooter, James Hodgkinson, is dead.

The outrage echoes across the aisle.

"Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest of possible terms," said Senator Bernie Sanders.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

We do know one of the victims is a Michigan native and a former GOP aide Matt Mika, who worked with U.S. Representatives Tim Walberg and Dave Camp.

Two law enforcement officers were shot during the incident. Capitol police say they are in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Republicans were set to practice for a baseball game against Democrats.

A congressman says the gunman approached him in the parking lot and asked which political party was practicing.

Investigators are still looking into the gunman's motives, but he posted anti-Trump sentiments on his social media and had volunteered for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

When Democrats practicing on a nearby field heard about the shooting, they stopped to pray.