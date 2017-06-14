Breaking: Congressman Among Several Shot At Virginia Baseball Field; Shooter Dead

Police say multiple people have been shot, including a congressman, during a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.

It happened just hours ago Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Details are extremely limited, but we know that several people have been shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

The shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson from Belleville, Illinois. He was taken into custody and has since died.

Police say five people were taken to area hospitals in Alexandria, Virginia. This includes Hodgkinson. A congressman's aid was among the wounded.

Two law enforcement officers were shot during the incident. Capitol police say they are in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scalise is in stable condition after being shot in the hip. He was transported to a Washington hospital and underwent surgery.

The shooting happened while congressmen were practicing baseball for an annual game played between them.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue to follow this shooting.