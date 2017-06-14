Breaking: Congressman Among Several Shot At Virginia Baseball Field

Police say multiple people have been shot, including a congressman, during a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia.

It happened just hours ago Wednesday morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.

Details are extremely limited, but we know that several people have been shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot during the incident.

A suspect is believed to be in custody.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue to follow this shooting.