New Criminal Charges Expected In Flint Water Crisis

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to file new criminal charges in the Flint water crisis.

So far, Schuette and the Genesee County prosecutor have already filed 13 charges against current and former government officials, including two city emergency managers appointed by Governor Snyder.

A news conference is set to take place at 10:00 Wednesday morning.

Flint's water has improved since lead leached from the pipes when they switched their water source to the Flint River.

Residents are and will continue using bottled water or faucet filters for years to come, until thousands of lead pipes are replaced.