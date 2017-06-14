MI Health Dept. Head Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Flint Water Crisis

The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.

Nick Lyon is accused of failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area, which experts link to the city's poor water quality between 2014 and 2015.

Lyon was charged early Wednesday morning in a Flint Court.

He is the highest-ranking official to be charged in Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation.

In addition, Schuette and the Genesee County prosecutor have also filed 13 charges against current and former government officials, including two city emergency managers appointed by Governor Snyder.

A news conference is set to take place at 10:00 Wednesday morning.

Flint's water has improved since lead leached from the pipes when they switched their water source to the Flint River.

Residents are and will continue using bottled water or faucet filters for years to come, until thousands of lead pipes are replaced