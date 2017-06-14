Manhunt Underway For Two Georgia Prison Escapees

A manhunt is underway Wednesday morning for two prison escapees accused of killing two guards in central Georgia.

The prisoners escaped Tuesday morning after police say they overpowered two prison guards on a transport bus, killed them, and then ran away.

Police say Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose were being transferred with 31 other inmates from one Georgia prison to another when they somehow managed to get ahold of the guards' guns and shot them to death.

They then carjacked a vehicle that had driven up behind the transport bus.

Police say the inmates were last spotted together in Madison, Georgia.

Communities from there to Alabama are asked to be on the lookout, as the inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

A $60,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to their capture.