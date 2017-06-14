Traverse City Church To Host 2nd Annual Great Giveaway To Help Families In Need

A Northern Michigan church is hosting a giveaway event for families in need Wednesday night.

The First Congregational Church in Traverse City is hosting their second annual Great Giveaway.

Many items have been donated from furniture and kitchen appliances to children's toys.

Families in need are encouraged to come and take anything they need, at no cost to them.

There will also be food and drinks at the event.

“We want our community to know that we love them, and we believe that there are a lot of people in our community that have need,” says Lead Pastor, Chad Oyer. “We want be able to just bless their lives, and we hope that when they come here they feel love. We believe that God's generous, and so it's just a small way to show people God's generosity.”

The Great Giveaway takes place Wednesday night from 5:00-8:00.