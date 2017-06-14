BACN Looks To Reach $100,000 Goal Through Summer Match Program

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is kicking off their annual summer fundraiser

Benzie Area Christian Neighbors hopes to raise a total of $100,000 through their summer match program.

The John L. Mulvaney Foundation donated the first $50,000.

Now, they're asking for the community's help in raising the second $50,000 to help provide services to those in need throughout the year.

“Many of our working families where two people in the household are working but the income they're bringing in still doesn't allow them to meet their basic needs or put a cushion back for savings,” explains BACN Fundraising coordinator, Kelly Ottinger. “So often times they're one paycheck away from a disaster. Some folks just need for that stability budget. They need a little help with food and other items in their household.”

Donations will be accepted until August 31.

For more information on how to donate, click here.