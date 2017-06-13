Bill Heads to President's Desk Aimed At Increasing Accountability for Department of Veteran Affairs

A long-awaited bill is finally heading to President Trump's desk and aims at increasing accountability for the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The House cleared the bipartisan bill on Tuesday.

It will lower the burden of proof needed to fire employees in the department.

The bill replaces an earlier version that democrats criticized as unfair to workers.

It comes after a 2014 scandal at the phoenix VA medical center where veterans died waiting months for appointments.

The bill goes to the president later this week for his signature.