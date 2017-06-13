Michigan House Passes Bill To Make Opioid Prescription Abuse Program in Schools

Hundreds of people turned up for a fruit-filled event in Traverse City on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people turned up for a fruit-filled event in Traverse City on Tuesday.
We've been sending up the 9&10 drone fleet for months now, bringing you some amazing, never before seen views of northern Michigan. Photojournalist Derrick Larr is helping bring in some summer sights. He takes you on a walk out on the pier in Manistee.
We've been sending up the 9&10 drone fleet for months now, bringing you some amazing, never before seen views of northern Michigan. Photojournalist Derrick Larr is helping bring in some summer sights. He takes you on a walk out on the pier in Manistee.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
The Attorney General's testimony has people all over the country weighing in, including local party leaders right here in Northern Michigan.
The Attorney General's testimony has people all over the country weighing in, including local party leaders right here in Northern Michigan.
A long-awaited bill is finally heading to President Trump's desk and aims at increasing accountability for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
A long-awaited bill is finally heading to President Trump's desk and aims at increasing accountability for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Fire crews is London say residents are being evacuated from a burning high-rise apartment, and there are reports of injuries.
Fire crews is London say residents are being evacuated from a burning high-rise apartment, and there are reports of injuries.
State lawmakers addressed the problem of prescription opioid abuse on Tuesday, approving a program for Michigan Schools.
State lawmakers addressed the problem of prescription opioid abuse on Tuesday, approving a program for Michigan Schools.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
The recent severe weather has local campgrounds making preparations to keep campers safe during their stay.
The recent severe weather has local campgrounds making preparations to keep campers safe during their stay.
Some in Mackinac County, wondering when their lights will turn back on.
Some in Mackinac County, wondering when their lights will turn back on.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.