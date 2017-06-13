Michigan House Passes Bill To Make Opioid Prescription Abuse Pro - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan House Passes Bill To Make Opioid Prescription Abuse Program in Schools

Posted: Updated:

State lawmakers addressed the problem of prescription opioid abuse on Tuesday, approving a program for Michigan Schools.

The Michigan House approved the bill that would also allow Medicaid to pay for patient detox and rehab.

It would also keep doctors from prescribing highly addictive opioids without written parental consent—and let pharmacists refuse filling prescriptions suspected of having forged a doctor's signature.

The bills now return to the senate, but likely won't be taken up until September. 