London Fire Crews Report Unknown Number of Fatalities in Apartment Fire

Fire crews in London are reporting an unknown number of fatalities after a massive fire engulfed a west London high rise.

Two hundred firefighters and 20 fire trucks were deployed around 1 a.m. on Wednesday local time to tackle the blaze at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in west London's north Kensington area.

Rescue crews are also working to evacuate people from the still-burning building, though right now it's not clear if anyone is still inside.

Police say at least two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Right now, the cause of the fire is not clear.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue to follow this developing situation.