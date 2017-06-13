London Fire Crews Report Unknown Number of Fatalities in Apartment Fire

Fire crews in London are reporting an unknown number of fatalities after a massive fire engulfed a west London high rise.
State lawmakers addressed the problem of prescription opioid abuse on Tuesday, approving a program for Michigan Schools.
Do you give your children low-fat, 1% milk because it’s better for them? You could be wasting your time!
Hundreds of people turned up for a fruit-filled event in Traverse City on Tuesday.
We've been sending up the 9&10 drone fleet for months now, bringing you some amazing, never before seen views of northern Michigan. Photojournalist Derrick Larr is helping bring in some summer sights. He takes you on a walk out on the pier in Manistee.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
The Attorney General's testimony has people all over the country weighing in, including local party leaders right here in Northern Michigan.
A long-awaited bill is finally heading to President Trump's desk and aims at increasing accountability for the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
The recent severe weather has local campgrounds making preparations to keep campers safe during their stay.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A West Michigan boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a pellet gun.
Old-World Italiano with a little up North flare! We heard your requests and went Inside the Kitchen at Nonna Lisa's in Mackinaw City to see what all the fuss was about; this is what we found.
A 39-year-old Harrison man accused of leading deputies on a chase both by car and on foot. And it all started with a broken taillight.
