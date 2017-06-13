BREAKING: London Residents Being Evacuated From Burning Apartmen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

BREAKING: London Residents Being Evacuated From Burning Apartment

Fire crews is London say residents are being evacuated from a burning high-rise apartment, and there are reports of injuries.

Two hundred firefighters are on scene at the Grenfell Tower in west London.

Police say two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

But there are reports people are still trapped inside.

