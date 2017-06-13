At Least 6 Dead After Flames Engulf London Apartment Building

At least six people have been confirmed dead Wednesday morning after a massive fire engulfed a west London high rise.

Firefighters responded late Tuesday night as flames spread throughout a 24-story apartment building in the North Kensington area.

200 firefighters and 20 fire trucks are still on scene, trying to tackle the fire as rescue crews work to evacuate the still-burning building.

So far, police have confirmed at least six deaths from the devastating fire and say that number is likely to rise.

At least 74 others have been taken to nearby hospitals where 20 are in critical condition.

It's not clear if anyone is still inside the building.

The London fire commissioner is calling this the worst fire she's ever seen.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

