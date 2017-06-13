7 Monks Taproom Hosts Annual Hard Cider Night Take-Over

Hundreds of people turned up for a fruit-filled event in Traverse City on Tuesday.

It's no secret Michigan's craft beer industry has been on the rise, but 7 Monks Taproom dedicated the night to local craft hard cider.

“We're the Napa Valley of apples here in Michigan,” said Dan Young, co-owner of Tandem Ciders.

The taproom held its fifth annual hard cider takeover, switching out the core of their selection for something a little sweeter.

Twenty-five Michigan-made ciders were available. Most of them created with Michigan apples.

Cider makers from around the state were there to talk about why they prefer locally-grown fruit.

“Michigan has the most diverse apple crop in the United States,” Young said. “We grow more varieties than any other state. So we might not have the volume every year, but we certainly have the diversity, and I think as a cider maker that's what we're looking for, we look for different fruits, different flavors.”

Cider makers say they expect continued growth in the industry as their beverage gains popularity.