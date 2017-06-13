Manistee Woman in Prison Now Also Charged With Having a Meth Lab

The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.

SSCENT detectives say back in February they responded to a tip about a wanted fugitive at the Harborview Apartments in Manistee.

There they found Ashleigh Geeting in the parking lot and items used to make meth.

Geeting was arraigned on one count of having a meth lab and one count of possession of meth.

SSCENT says she is already serving time for an unrelated larceny charge out of Wexford County.