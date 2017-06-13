Manistee Woman in Prison Now Also Charged for Having a Meth Lab

The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.

SSCENT detectives say back in February they responded to a tip about a wanted fugitive at the Harborview Apartments in Manistee.

There they found Ashleigh Geeting and items used to make meth.

Geeting was arraigned on one count of having a meth lab and one count of possession of meth.

SSCENT says she is already serving time for an unrelated larceny charge out of Wexford County.