Motorcycle Driver Dies After Crash in Charlevoix County

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.

The Charlevoix County sheriff says the crash between a motorcycle and a minivan happened outside Big E’s Smoke Shack in Boyne Falls on U.S. 131.

The motorcycle driver is dead and the driver of the minivan has no severe injuries.

The road was closed both ways on U.S. 131 between M-75 and Thumb Lake Road while crews cleared the scene.