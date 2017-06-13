Boyne City Motorcyclist Dies After Crash in Charlevoix County

A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.

It happened shortly before 6 Tuesday night on US 131, in front of Big E's Smoke Shack in Boyne Falls.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff's Department says the driver of the minivan turned left in front of Richard Matelski's bike.

Matelski's motorcycle hit the front of the minivan.

He was killed instantly.

The accident remains under investigation.