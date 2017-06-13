Harrison Man With Outstanding Warrants Leads Clare Co. Deputies On Car, Foot Chase

A 39-year-old Harrison man accused of leading deputies on a chase both by car and on foot.

And it all started with a broken taillight.

The Clare County Sheriff says his deputies tried to pull over Ronald McClure early Saturday morning.

Instead of stopping, the sheriff says the man sped away.

Deputies say McClure first sped down Fir Road, then towards East Townline Lake Road.

The sheriff says his deputies deployed stop sticks.

That's when the sheriff says the man swerved to hit one of the deputies, but narrowly missed.

Deputies say the man crashed into a ditch after leading them through a church's parking lot.

"This could've ended really bad,” says Sheriff John Wilson. “The officer could've gotten hit or even the suspect would have got hurt. It ended up the best way it could. Thank God I had a couple of officers working both in the same area to back each other up."

McClure is charged with fleeing and assaulting police, reckless driving while intoxicated, and charges from other outstanding warrants, including child abuse, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious use of a telephone, domestic violence, malicious destruction of property, and being a four-time habitual offender.

The deputy suffered a twisted ankle.