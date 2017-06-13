Living Right: Staying Hydrated - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Living Right: Staying Hydrated

Posted: Updated:

Drinking water can not only prevent headaches and keep you from becoming cranky, it can increase performance, make your skin glow, and even decrease joint pain.

So how can you make sure you're drinking enough H2O?

It's today's Living Right.

Another tip: try eating spicy foods more often.

You'll easily find yourself reaching for your glass of water more at dinner when you do.