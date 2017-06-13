Traverse City Man Accused of Damaging Resort, Other Charges - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Man Accused of Damaging Resort, Other Charges

Posted: Updated:

A Traverse City man accused of causing damage worth thousands of dollars at a local resort is facing charges.

Court documents say Michael Leabo threw an object through a window, damaged four light fixtures, ripped an exit sign from the ceiling and damaged a washer and dryer at West Bay Beach Resort.

He's looking at charges for malicious destruction of a building, two counts of assault, resisting, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana.