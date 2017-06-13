Proposed Budget Deal for Michigan Teachers' Pensions: 401(k) Only

Ludington is weighing its options on whether or not to reduce the number of lanes on a busy downtown street.
A Traverse City man accused of causing damage worth thousands of dollars at a local resort is facing charges.
Governor Rick Snyder and Republican Legislative leaders finally reached a budget deal that includes changes to Michigan's Teacher Retirement System.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A West Michigan boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a pellet gun.
A Bear Lake man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the property of the former Wexford County Sheriff.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says someone tried to burn a brand new bridge along the North Missaukee ORV route and Trail.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
A Cadillac woman is hurt after police say crashed into a tree Monday night.
