9&10 News Honors Best of the Class

Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.

Our own David Lyden served as emcee in Cadillac, and shared his journey through high school, college and now here to 9&10 News.

Best of the class has become a tradition in Northern Michigan as we celebrate the top high school students in our area.

They say it's a true honor.

“It's been four years, a long time, so just knowing that all the hard work's paid off and I made it is really good to know. It was really cool, it was nice to meet all of the other valedictorians,” said Brian Price of Mio AuSable. It was very nice just to know that everything I've done has meaning and it's going to help me in my future. It's just been really uplifting to see how many people care about us and want to see us succeed,” said Kiara Cushway of Big Rapids.

Each student was also given a gift from 9&10 News and Mercantile Bank.