Ottawa Co. Boy In Critical Condition After Accidentally Shot With Pellet Gun

A West Michigan boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head with a pellet gun.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old boy shot his 14-year-old friend at a home on Sunday in Georgetown Township.

The pellet penetrated the older boy's skull.

The shooting appears to be accidental, but there may have been careless or reckless handling of the weapon.

The prosecutor's office will review the case.