Semi-Truck Driver Crashes into Trees Off US 131 In Osceola County

A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.

Around 3:30 Tuesday morning U.S. 131 was partially shut down because a semi-truck crashed off the southbound side of the freeway near Reed City.

The semi crashed into several trees.

The Osceola County undersheriff says the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The front cab was heavily damaged and a new cab was called to take the trailer to Illinois.

The sheriff's department is still investigating what caused the crash and the road has since reopened.