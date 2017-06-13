Former Wexford Co. Sheriff's Property Damaged, Man Accused

A Bear Lake man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the property of the former Wexford County Sheriff.

Court documents obtained by 9&10 News say Donovan Ziehm damaged trees and shrubs on land belonging to Gary Finstrom.

It happened in April. Ziehm was charged with one count of malicious destruction and one count of trespass.

He will be back in court on June 27.

Ziehm declined to comment to 9&10 News for publication.