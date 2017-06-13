DNR: Someone Tried to Burn New ORV Bridge

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says someone tried to burn a brand new bridge along the North Missaukee ORV route and Trail.

The Ham Creek Bridge serves ORV’s and Snowmobiles. Its replacement project was recently completed.

Vandals did minor damage to the rails and deck boards when trying to start a fire.

The damage is not severe enough to close the bridge, but will need to be replaced.

Anyone with details on who did it is asked to call the Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.