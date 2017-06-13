Attorney General Jeff Session Hearing: Did Not Secretly Meet With Russians

During Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ hearing on Tuesday afternoon, Sessions says that he did not have a third meeting with the Russian Ambassador.

His response came after Senate Democrats raised questions about whether Sessions privately met with Sergey Kislyak during April of 2016 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington.

Sessions says he was there for a speech by Donald Trump and that members of Sessions’ staff were also in attendance.

Sessions says the suggestion that he colluded with Russians during the 2016 presidential election “is an appalling and detestable lie.”

He also adds that does not have any knowledge of “any such conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign.”

Sessions says that former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to announce that Hilary Clinton would not be prosecuted over emails was a usurpation of the Justice Department’s authority.

He says he recommended Comey’s firing after numerous concerns regarding his job performance, but the public hearing of the Clinton email investigation was chief among them.

Sessions says that Comey’s decision to reveal the results of the investigation without the Justice Department’s approval was “a stunning development” because “the FBI is the investigative team. They don’t decide prosecution.”